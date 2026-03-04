As crude prices rise on escalating Middle East tensions, airline ETFs are flashing red, reviving a classic macro trade: long energy, short aviation.

The renewed disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has driven oil roughly 17% higher over the past month. For airlines, that's a margin event. With most U.S. carriers no longer hedging fuel, rising jet costs flow almost directly into earnings pressure.

ETF investors are now recalibrating exposure.

• U.S. Global Jets ETF stock is showing positive momentum. What’s ahead for JETS stock?

Airlines Feel The Heat

For traders seeking amplified exposure, the MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSE:JETU) adds another layer of volatility, magnifying daily moves, which is a risky proposition in headline-driven markets.

Energy ETFs Catch A Tailwind

On the other side of the ledger, oil-linked funds are benefiting from the supply-risk premium.

For investors wanting broader global energy exposure, the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSE:IXC) adds multinational oil producers into the mix.

The divergence between these energy funds and airline ETFs is widening, creating a visible performance spread.

A Tactical Spread Trade Emerges

That widening gap sets up a potential pairs strategy: long oil or energy ETFs, short airline ETFs. The thesis is simple. As long as crude remains elevated, airlines face structural cost pressure while energy producers enjoy pricing leverage.

But this is a momentum-driven trade, not a forever allocation. Airline stocks historically rebound sharply once oil stabilizes and flight routes normalize. A sudden diplomatic breakthrough could flip the script fast.

For now, ETF markets are reflecting a clear narrative: energy pricing in disruption, aviation pricing in damage control. Whether that gap widens or snaps back may depend less on earnings and more on geopolitics.

Photo: Fun Fun Photo via Shutterstock