ETFs Flows Tracker: Investors Withdrew Over $2 Billion From SPY, QQQ This Week; Other ETFs That Saw Notable Action

ETF investors are withdrawing funds from the main U.S. equities ETFs, which track the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Other ETFs have seen interesting movement, as well.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY , the biggest ETF tracking the S&P 500 index, registered outflows for three consecutive days (as of Wednesday, April 19) totaling $1.9 billion, according to Koyfin data. This marks the SPY's worst week in terms of flows since the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March. Year to date, SPY has seen cumulative outflows of $7.8 billion.

ETF Ticker WTD flows YTD flows SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY -$1.9bn -$7.8bn Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ -$970mln -$1.85bn Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI +$323mln +$4.39bn Vanguard Value ETF VTV +$69.5mln +$3.01bn Vanguard Growth ETF VUG -$23.8mln +$1.73bn Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND +$300.8mln +$4.39bn SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD -$75.5mln +$740mln

Data as of April 19, 2023 – Source: Koyfin

