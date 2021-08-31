Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 31, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 68.70 0.08 0.11 21.0K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.42 0.03 0.02 6.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.58 -0.15 -0.31 137.7K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.66 -0.14 -0.14 1.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.43 -0.02 -0.06 198.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 72.07 -0.03 -0.05 1.7K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.82 -0.04 -0.05 2.9K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 159.69 -0.01 -0.01 12.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

