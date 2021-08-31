Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 31, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|68.70
|0.08
|0.11
|21.0K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|135.42
|0.03
|0.02
|6.8K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.58
|-0.15
|-0.31
|137.7K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.66
|-0.14
|-0.14
|1.3K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.43
|-0.02
|-0.06
|198.3K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|72.07
|-0.03
|-0.05
|1.7K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|85.82
|-0.04
|-0.05
|2.9K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|159.69
|-0.01
|-0.01
|12.8K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
