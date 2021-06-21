fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.63
+ 0%
DIA
-0.17
333.13
-0.05%
SPY
+ -0.02
414.94
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
164.88
+ 0.03%

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Bearish Trade On XLF

byCraig Jones
June 21, 2021 8:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF).

The ETF has broken below its uptrend line recently and it looks to Worth like it is going back to its pre-pandemic highs, before the plunge. He's also concerned about XLF's relative performance versus the S&P 500. It has outperformed the market for only five to six months. The ETF is now underperforming the S&P 500 and Worth is a seller.

Mike Khouw wants to buy a put spread in XLF to make a bearish trade. Specifically, he wants to buy the September $35 put for $1.37 and sell the September $31 put for 37 cents. The trade would cost him a dollar and it breaks even at $34 or around 3.5% below the closing price on Friday. If the stock drops to $31 or lower, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sector ETFs Short Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Mike Khouw's XLF Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested a bullish options strategy in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF). read more

Target, ETFs And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 16

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLF

SPY Update: Meltdown In Financials

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) may be forming a new downtrend. The support at the important $423 level has been broken. read more