An ETF For The Coming UFO Craze

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 5:55pm   Comments
Many people are waiting for the Pentagon to release its report on UFOs, or Unidentified Ariel Phenomena (UAP), later this month.

It remains to be seen whether or not aliens have been visiting us, but there's no doubt that interest in space and space exploration has been growing.

Investors who are seeking to profit from this growing interest should consider the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO). This ETF invests in companies that are involved in space-related industries.

These include rocket and satellite manufacturers, satellite telecommunications, radio and television broadcasting, and space technology and hardware. They also include space-based intelligence and imagery services.

