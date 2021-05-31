Cathie Wood Buys $13.5M In Smart Glasses Supplier Vuzix On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 773,400 shares in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) on Friday, estimated to be worth about $13.5 million.

Shares of Vuzix, which makes smart glasses for the consumer, defense, security and enterprise markets, fell 8.54% to $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.43 and a 52-week low of $2.07.

The investment firm bought the shares via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and also holds the shares of the company in the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Vuzix CEO Talks Product Advantages, Next-Gen Smart Glasses

Together, the two ETFs held 2.53 million shares, worth about $48.38 million as of Friday’s trade.

The wearable and augmented reality technology company earlier this month told Benzinga that it will, in 2021, introduce a next-generation version of its smart glasses that "look and feel like a regular pair of fashion-forward glasses."

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Friday included Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and buys included Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and the SPAC Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR).

Photo courtesy of Vuzix.