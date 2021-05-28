 Skip to main content

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 28, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 52.44 0.33 0.63 39.9K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.08 0.16 0.42 1.3 million
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 138.47 0.56 0.40 10.3K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.48 0.36 0.34 4.1K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.59 0.24 0.27 3.7K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.96 0.15 0.23 8.4K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.80 0.14 0.19 1.1K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

 

