Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 28, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|52.44
|0.33
|0.63
|39.9K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.08
|0.16
|0.42
|1.3 million
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|138.47
|0.56
|0.40
|10.3K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|105.48
|0.36
|0.34
|4.1K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|87.59
|0.24
|0.27
|3.7K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.96
|0.15
|0.23
|8.4K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.80
|0.14
|0.19
|1.1K
No loser in today's Pre-market session.
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs