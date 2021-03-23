Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 23, 2021

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 132.2 0.33 0.25 3.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 47.56 -0.98 -2.02 236.8K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 33.41 -0.22 -0.66 190.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 77.35 -0.37 -0.48 1.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 95.70 -0.42 -0.44 8.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 66.54 -0.18 -0.27 2.0K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 61.49 -0.16 -0.26 3.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 167.04 -0.24 -0.15 2.0K

For more information on sector movers, click here.