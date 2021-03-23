Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 23, 2021
Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|132.2
|0.33
|0.25
|3.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|47.56
|-0.98
|-2.02
|236.8K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|33.41
|-0.22
|-0.66
|190.8K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|77.35
|-0.37
|-0.48
|1.4K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|95.70
|-0.42
|-0.44
|8.1K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|66.54
|-0.18
|-0.27
|2.0K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|61.49
|-0.16
|-0.26
|3.4K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|167.04
|-0.24
|-0.15
|2.0K
