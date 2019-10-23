Todd Gordon's XLC Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon said he has recently seen a rotation from the defensive sectors, like the real estate, staple and utilities, into the technology, consumer discretionary and communications sector.

He thinks Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLC) is going to trade higher and he wants to use options to make a bullish bet. Gordon wants to buy the November $49 calls for $1.85. The trade breaks even at $50.85 or 1.09% above the current stock price.