Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Deming's Energy Select Sector SPDR Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Related XLE
The Election's Impact On Energy, Fracking
US Restores Sanctions On Iranian Shipping, Banking, Energy; Grants 8 Country Waivers
S&P 500 Sector Valuations Look Much Better, Except One (Seeking Alpha)

Dan Deming of KKM Financial spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE).

Deming believes the current move higher could continue and he wants to sell the March 55 put and buy the March 60/64 call spread. The trading structure allows him to collect $0.05 and if the stock moves above $60, the trade is going to make an additional profit. Its maximal profit is $4.05 and it can happen if the stock moves to $64 or higher. If Energy Select Sector SPDR drops below $55 at the March expiration, Deming is going to have to buy the stock and pay $55 for it.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Dan DemingSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLE)

The Election's Impact On Energy, Fracking
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Verizon's Technical Analysis