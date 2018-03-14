On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about an unusually high options activity in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK). During the session, put options were more active than calls and they outnumbered calls two to one.

When the stock was trading at $70, Nathan noticed a purchase of 5,000 contracts of the April 69/63 put spread for 87 cents. The trade breaks even at $68.13 or 2.56 percent below the current market price. The trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $5.13, if the stock drops to $63 or lower at the April expiration.