How To Trade News Headlines With Leveraged ETFs
Because of their magnified exposure and use as a short-term vehicle, leveraged ETFs can be a popular trade around the release of relevant market-moving news, such as the release of economic data points.
Using a 2-or-3x leveraged ETF trading strategy can prove an effective means of generating quick income, as long as the positions are closely monitored and you understand the implications of the news being traded.
A critical thing for traders to appreciate is the nature of leveraged ETFs themselves. Because of their structure and the daily redistribution of their underlying assets, leveraged ETFs are built to deliver a specific and consistent multiple on a given index over a short period of time—typically no more than a day. This design is why they can be useful in capitalizing a sudden directionality within the wider market, and why the long term performance of these funds are not correlated to their daily standard of return.
For example, let’s take a look at the outcomes from some recent OPEC meetings as they impacted Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3x Shares (ERX) and Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3x Shares (ERY) ETFs, which track the Energy Select Sector Index, including stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).
