Macro Risk Advisors' PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund Trade

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Pravit Chintawongvanich of Macro Risk Advisors spoke about an options strategy in PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (NYSE: DBA).

He explained that the ETF tracks 10 agriculture products which have a very low correlation and as a result the ETF doesn't move too much. Chintawongvanich wants to buy the stock and sell the January 20 call for 95 cents. He said that he doesn't have an opinion about a potential direction of PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund, but he thinks the implied volatility is elevated and he wants exploit that by selling the call.

