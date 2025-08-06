Whether you're watching flash sales or flashpoints, there's now a high-octane ETF for that. Direxion just launched four new single-stock ETFs targeting two very different beasts: e-commerce disruptor Shopify Inc SHOP and defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp LMT. And both are loaded for short-term tactical trading.

Track SHOP stock here, LMT stock here.

TikTok Carts Vs. Tactical Jets

In one corner: Shopify, the darling of digital storefronts and meme stock traders. In the other: Lockheed Martin, the heavyweight of global military contracts and defense sector rotations. On the surface, they couldn't be further apart—but both are magnets for news-driven volatility. That's exactly what Direxion is betting on.

The new ETFs—Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF SHPU and Direxion Daily SHOP Bear 1X ETF SHPD for Shopify, Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF LMTL and Direxion Daily LMT Bear 1X ETF LMTS for Lockheed—let experienced traders juice their exposure to daily swings triggered by earnings, headlines, or even posts from Capitol Hill.

Built For The Brave

These are not gentle, buy-and-hold tools. Direxion's single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed for traders who want to react fast and with conviction. That means no diversification, daily resets, and a strong stomach for sharp turns—whether it's a surprise Fed decision or a Middle East flare-up.

"Shopify and Lockheed represent opposite ends of the tactical spectrum," said Mo Sparks, Direxion's chief product officer. "But both are ideal for traders chasing big short-term moves."

From Sales Charts To Strike Zones

With these launches, traders now have precision tools to capitalize on Shopify's next e-commerce pivot—or Lockheed's next defense deal.

Whether you're betting on a cart checkout surge or a conflict-driven stock spike, these ETFs are locked, loaded, and anything but boring.

Photo: Shutterstock