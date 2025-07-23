The newly launched Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF VSTL aims to return double the daily performance of Vistra Corp. VST, a utility company with a focus on clean energy.

Here’s a closer look:

It’s a 2× Leveraged Single-Stock ETF: If Vistra increases 3% over a day, VSTL tries to return 6%. However, if Vistra decreases by 3%, VSTL may lose 6% or more due to tracking error or volatility decay. That’s twice the exposure, twice the volatility, and twice the risk. Contrary to diversified clean energy ETFs such as iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN or ALPS Clean Energy ETF ACES that disperse exposure among dozens of names, VSTL is hyper-concentrated on one name and leverages it.



: Most clean energy ETFs employ a broad-based strategy—diversifying across solar, wind, smart grid, and even carbon credit firms. As for VSTL, it’s a laser beam focused on a single name. That one-name, leveraged design makes for a high-conviction, high-risk tool. Alignment over adrenaline: Most clean energy ETFs are made for long-term investors who crave ESG alignment, not adrenaline. VSTL is the opposite of that. It’s a speculative instrument, made for those who want to time Vistra’s swings.

Bottom Line: With its 2× daily leverage, single-stock risk, and short-term trading design, the ETF takes things further than many ESG-labeled funds currently available.

