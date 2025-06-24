As part of its efforts to turbocharge retail trading strategies, Defiance ETFs has launched three new single-stock ETFs offering daily leveraged and inverse exposure to some of the most talked-about tech stocks: IonQ IONQ, Oklo OKLO, and SoundHound AI SOUN.

These funds come days after Defiance launched the Daily Target 2x Short PLTR ETF PLTZ, the first leveraged inverse fund to focus on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR. This fund provides short sellers with a new means to double down, literally, on short-term dips in the contentious software company.



The new set includes:



Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF IONZ – a fund aiming for a negative 200% of the day’s action in quantum computing firm IonQ Inc., designed for traders with short-term bearish views on the stock.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF OKLL – offering 200% daily exposure to Oklo, a nuclear fission and fuel recycling specialist;



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF SOUX seeks 200% of the daily moves in SoundHound AI, a firm known for its voice AI tech used in cars and connected devices.



In contrast to conventional margin-based trading, these ETFs provide investors with leveraged exposure in an ETF wrapper, allowing retail traders to take action on firm beliefs without a margin account or options trading eligibility.

Each fund is constructed for short-term tactical trading, where daily compounding is the game. These are not buy-and-hold vehicles. Holding them longer than one day without active management can create unintended consequences, particularly in volatile markets.

By zeroing in on innovative businesses in emerging fields relevant to these times, from quantum computing and nuclear technology to conversational AI, Defiance is doubling down on the “high risk, high reward” set.



But with more power comes more volatility. These instruments can zip quickly and violently, so though they might seem like trader candy, they’re wisely managed with a disciplined approach.

Photo: Shutterstock