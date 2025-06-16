June 16, 2025 12:03 PM 2 min read

Schwab's New Money Market ETF SGVT Lets You Earn On Idle Cash

Cash allocations are coming back into the forefront of portfolio strategies, and Schwab Asset Management is getting in line.

The company introduced a flexible money market ETF, the Schwab Government Money Market ETF SGVT, which started trading today, Friday, June 13. The fund provides investors with a new tool for managing idle cash with the added convenience of intraday liquidity.

The fund is designed for investors who value real-time pricing, reduced minimums, and intraday trading — features that become increasingly valuable in today’s rapidly changing financial environment.

SGVT has an expense ratio of 0.28% and is designed to invest no less than 99.5% of its assets in U.S. government securities, such as Treasury bills, agency obligations and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. The fund aims to deliver current income while retaining principal and conserving liquidity, appealing to investors seeking secure short-term investment alternatives during market uncertainty.

The launch of SGVT is in line with a larger industry trend. It comes on the heels of recent launches of comparable funds like BlackRock’s iShares Government Money Market ETF GMMF and Texas Capital’s Government Money Market ETF MMKT. They are indicative of an increased investor interest in low-risk, transparent and liquid cash management solutions in ETF form, particularly in a backdrop of higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

With cash again being a strategic asset class, Schwab’s foray into the space of money market ETFs indicates the changing dynamics of investor needs. The introduction of SGVT offers a timely and flexible choice for preservation of capital and liquidity, further substantiating Schwab’s mission to provide investors with a complete set of cash management options.

