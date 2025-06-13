June 13, 2025 3:07 PM 1 min read

T. Rowe Price Expands ETF Lineup With 3 Actively Managed Sector Picks Across Key Sectors

In a world where passive investing tends to dominate the headlines, T. Rowe Price is gambling on an alternative formula: sector-focused active management, and at lower costs.

The company debuted three new actively managed ETFs, each focusing on a distinct portion of the equity market. The T. Rowe Price Financials ETF TFNS, Health Care ETF TMED, and Natural Resources ETF TURF were listed on June 12, providing individual investors diversified, research-based access to high-impact industries.

Each fund applies T. Rowe's signature bottom-up, fundamental research approach, investing across market caps and using both value and growth strategies to pick stocks. The funds are part of a broader push by T. Rowe to expand its active ETF lineup, which now includes 16 equity and six fixed-income strategies.

Here’s a quick look under the hood:

TFNS holds 50–70 stocks spanning banks, insurers, fintechs, REITs, and exchanges — basically, if it moves money, it's fair game.

TMED is a deep dive into healthcare innovation, with 100–150 holdings in biotech, pharma, life sciences and medical devices.

TURF burrows down into global natural resource firms, with 60–80 names connected to energy, metals, mining and ag. It’s co-managed by five specialists in various commodity sub-sectors.

Each of the three ETFs incurs an expense ratio of 0.44%, striking a balance between passive cheap and hedge fund steep.

