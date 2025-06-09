Leverage Shares‘ launch of RTXG, the first-ever 2X leveraged ETF tracking defense contractor RTX Corp. RTX, marks a notable shift in the firm's strategy beyond tech-focused products.

The ETF launched trading on June 6, a move away from the issuer’s typical tech-biased product platform.

Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF RTXG arrives as investor interest in military-industrial themes grows. RTXG offers amplified daily exposure to a major defense stock at a low management fee. It also appeals to tactical traders seeking short-term momentum plays tied to geopolitical catalysts.

The ETF’s launch underscores the broader expansion of single-stock ETFs into traditionally underrepresented sectors like defense and industrials.

RTXG joins a roster of tactical trading instruments targeting retail and institutional investors looking for sharper exposure to market themes.

The fund mirrors RTX’s daily price fluctuations at 200% leverage, such that a 1% increase (or decrease) in RTX would result in a 2% return (or loss) to RTXG, a high-risk, high-reward trade that is more suitable for short-term trades than for long-term holding.

What distinguishes RTXG in a growingly dense leveraged ETF landscape is its 0.75% management fee, one of the lowest in the group. The action follows Leverage Shares’ doubling its ETF lineup to 16 single-stock funds as part of a wider push to provide additional thematic exposure in defense, energy, and industrials—sectors that often go underrepresented in the leveraged product universe.

The firm attributes its entry into non-tech names as a reaction to changing investor appetite. While RTXG might be attractive to momentum investors speculating on defense outlays or geopolitics tailwinds, advisers warn that leveraged ETFs are best employed with discipline and well-defined exit strategies.

RTX previously did business as Raytheon Technologies.

