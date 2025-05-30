Golden Eagle Strategies filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce a new ETF centered on some of the fastest-growing companies.

The Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF will be an actively managed fund that focuses on companies with at least 40% growth during the current quarter, and can comfortably be labeled as hypergrowth businesses.

The filing on May 29, 2025, was identified by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who highlighted its heavy emphasis on high-growth stocks. Generally, firms in tech and innovation sectors are considered high-growth.

The fund will come with an expense ratio of 0.85%. Golden Eagle Strategies has committed to absorbing most of the operational cost beyond the advisory fee, making it cost-effective for investors. The ETF should debut around mid-August 2025, pending regulatory approval, with exchange and ticker information still to be announced.

The timing of the announcement is significant.

The tech sector, which was languishing in the markets most of the first five months of 2025, beaten by tariff and geopolitical worries, rebounded in May. This is reflected in the almost 8% monthly gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index. Optimism around NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA and Tesla Inc.’s TSLA prospects have a big role to play in this rise. On a side note, the rebound has pushed the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, to its best month since 2023.

From a trader’s point of view, the Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF might offer an interesting play to both mainstream investors and those with access to innovation-driven growth.

The fund’s emphasis on businesses that have extremely high growth rates, typically business areas aligned with technological advancements, may make it a favorite during the new generation of investment vehicles that are attempting to ride the surge in the technology sector.

