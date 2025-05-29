REX Financial introduced the REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF NVII, the first in its new suite of single-stock covered calls. With this action, REX aims to capture a piece of the fast-growing single-stock ETF market as investors seek to ride NVDA’s potential for growth while profiting from volatility with a strategic options overlay.

The fund also represents the general launch of REX’s Growth & Income Covered Call ETF Suite. The new product suite builds on the company’s current covered call lineup, which consists of the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF FEPI, the REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF AIPI and the REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF CEPI.

The fund seeks to provide a combination of leveraged exposure and regular income by going for daily leveraged exposure of 1.25x to Nvidia NVDA, with the ability to vary between 1.05x and 1.50x based on the market environment. To provide a weekly income, the fund sells half of its NVDA-linked portfolio options.

Scott Acheychek, COO of REX Financial, said that Nvidia is leading the charge of the AI and semiconductor revolution, and NVII allows investors to enjoy exposure to the company while generating income.

Whereas single-share ETFs have tended to get investors’ attention with concerns about concentration risk, REX’s approach seems aimed at finding a middle ground between all-out growth and income protection without topping out all the upside potential. As the artificial intelligence-fueled rally continues to push semiconductor stalwarts like NVDA into the limelight, NVII could attract those who want to ride momentum without managing a pure growth strategy.

