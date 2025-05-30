iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Drops As Trade Tensions Resurface, Economic Data Sends Mixed Signals

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, which tracks the performance of 50 of the largest Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, fell 1.91% to $34.94 on Friday afternoon, under pressure from renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and broad market weakness.

A federal appeals court temporarily reinstated most of the recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, pausing a lower court ruling that had invalidated them. The stay allows the administration to continue its appeal, further stoking U.S.-China trade tensions.

What To Know: Friday’s decline also comes as President Donald Trump accused China of "totally" breaching a prior tariff agreement, sparking fresh fears of a trade war resurgence. Reports indicate the White House is preparing expanded tech sanctions, potentially targeting companies with indirect links to already-sanctioned entities.

These geopolitical jitters weighed heavily on global markets. The S&P 500 lost 1% and the Nasdaq-100 dropped 1.3%, with only defensive sectors managing gains.

Economic data added to investor uncertainty. While the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE index, cooled to 2.5% year-over-year in April, suggesting subdued price pressures, consumer spending growth slowed sharply to 0.2%, signaling softening demand.

At the same time, consumer sentiment remained at a three-year low, and inflation expectations for the next year surged to 4.5%. FXI’s sharp drop Friday reflects investor anxiety over both external trade risks and internal U.S. economic fragility, as sentiment shifted away from risk assets heading into the weekend.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FXI has a 52-week high of $38.73 and a 52-week low of $24.59.

