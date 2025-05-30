Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Volatile: What's Going On?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares have been volatile in recent sessions amid broader EV market turbulence, despite long-term optimism surrounding its upcoming R2 model.

What To Know: The recent downturn across EV stocks follows the House passage of President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which proposes eliminating the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for high-volume automakers, among other policy rollbacks.

Despite this political uncertainty, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Rivian. UBS raised its price target from $12 to $13, maintaining a Neutral rating, citing the affordable R2 SUV, slated for 2026 with a ~$45,000 price tag, as a key growth driver.

CEO RJ Scaringe this week showcased the R2’s innovative multi-link rear suspension, emphasizing cost-efficient engineering and enhanced ride quality.

Rivian is also investing $120 million to expand its Illinois facility, potentially adding hundreds of jobs. A $5.8 billion collaboration with Volkswagen to build a budget EV further strengthens its strategic outlook.

While tariff concerns have led Rivian to cut its 2025 delivery forecast, a strong first-quarter performance and growing investor confidence keep the stock on steadier footing.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 2.6% to $14.62 Friday afternoon. The stock is lower by 5.8% over the trailing week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RIVN has a 52-week high of $18.86 and a 52-week low of $9.50.

