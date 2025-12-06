Inflation Cools, Sentiment Pops — ETF Rally On The Cards For These Themes?

Fresh U.S. economic data is giving ETF markets a cleaner setup heading into next week’s Federal Reserve decision, with cooling inflation and a sharper-than-expected rebound in consumer sentiment reviving hopes for a December rate cut.

The mix of softer core inflation and better sentiment has pushed ETF investors toward familiar themes.

Lower rate expectations boost equity segments most sensitive to discount-rate shifts. Large-cap growth plays, including Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSE:VUG) , stand to benefit if the Fed signals a friendlier policy path. Both the funds inched up on Friday.

Higher rates have been punishing for smaller companies with higher refinancing needs — but a policy pivot could flip that script. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSE:IWO) and Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) become far more compelling if borrowing costs start easing. Add the rebound in younger consumers’ expected personal finances, and you have a demographic that typically supports smaller, faster-growing firms. It's not a full-blown rotation yet, but small-cap growth is inching back onto watchlists.

A potential rate cut could lift discretionary ETFs like State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLY) and Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VCR) as borrowers gain breathing room, while consumer staples ETFs like State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLP) may lose some of its defensive shine.

All this is unfolding with the S&P 500, tracked by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) , hovering just 0.2 percentage points below record highs. If the Fed follows through next week, ETF markets may be the first to celebrate.

The Numbers Behind The Scene

With the CME FedWatch tool now assigning an 87.2% probability of a quarter-point move, ETF investors might already be shifting their positioning.

The belated September Personal Income and Outlays report showed headline PCE rising 2.8% year over year, exactly in line with forecasts and the highest since August 2024. Core PCE – the Fed's preferred reading – eased from 2.9% to 2.8%, while monthly core prices climbed a modest 0.2%. Consumer spending rose 0.3% with energy and utilities leading the gains.

Early December University of Michigan data added another layer of optimism: consumer sentiment ticked up from 51.0 to 53.3, supported by a striking 13% jump in younger Americans’ expected personal finances. Inflation expectations cooled too, with one-year readings falling to 4.1%, the lowest since January.

