ETFs Hit Record $13.2 Trillion In November: What Are Investors Chasing?

The U.S. ETF industry surpassed a new record in November, as total assets reached $13.2 trillion, the highest on record, according to the latest monthly summary from FactSet.

This number was driven by an addition of $147.7 billion into ETFs in the month, one of the most powerful months of inflows this year, and puts year-to-date flows at an noteworthy $1.26 trillion.

FactSet’s report also underlined the depth of investor appetite this cycle: 118 new ETFs launched in November alone, highlighting how issuers are racing to capture demand across equities, fixed income, commodities and niche strategies.

Equity ETFs Lead The Charge

Equity ETFs dominated the flow tables once again, pulling in $103.2 billion for the month of November and accounting for nearly 70% of total monthly inflows. That is a slight uptick versus October, and reflects renewed confidence in U.S. stocks despite mixed macroeconomic signals and lingering concerns around Fed policy.

In fact, the preference for equities was across the board, ranging from large-cap and growth-oriented ETFs to sector funds tracking technology, energy and industrials. The continued buying has propelled equity ETF assets to fresh highs, further solidifying the segment’s position as the driver of the ETF industry’s growth.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) was the standout, hauling in $976 million as AI and semiconductor themes continued to dominate.

State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (ARCA: XLY) also remained in demand with $171 million in new money, reflecting decent U.S. spending trends. State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLI) matched that figure with another $171 million, hinting at ongoing interest in cyclical areas tied to capex, defense and manufacturing.

Financials saw a quiet but positive month: State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLF) brought in $195 million, reversing some of the volatility earlier in the fall.

Fixed Income Demand Moderates

Bond ETFs have attracted steady interest throughout the year amid attractive yields and defensive positioning, with inflows cooling to $43.7 billion in November. That marks a slowdown from October and may suggest investors are starting to shift back toward risk assets after months of cautious, rate-sensitive allocations.

Short-duration Treasury funds continued to attract cash, while risk-on sentiment weighed on demand for other categories such as long-duration government bonds and corporate credit.

Defensive Trade Trends: Health Care Surprises To The Upside; Staples, Utilities, Health Care Up, Real Estate Bleeds

Despite concerns about stretched valuations, State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLV) garnered an impressive $850 million, one of the strongest sector-level inflows of the month, as investors rotated back into large-cap pharma and managed-care names.

But the defensive trade wasn’t universally loved.

Consumer Staples led the losers, with $604 million in outflows, while Utilities shed $341 million, indicating markets were pulling capital away from the interest-rate sensitive safe havens. Real estate was also under pressure: State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLRE) posted $217 million in outflows, consistent with higher-for-longer rate concerns.

A Record Year Of ETF Growth

With more than $1.26 trillion in net inflows so far this year, 2025 is on track to rival or exceed previous annual records for the ETF industry. The combination of resilient equity markets, attractive bond yields, lower-cost indexing and strong retail participation has created a powerful backdrop for ETF adoption.

If current momentum holds, December could cement 2025 as one of the most consequential years in ETF history, both in terms of innovation and investor demand.

