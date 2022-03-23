QQQ
-0.86
357.82
-0.24%
BTC/USD
+ 236.51
42600.64
+ 0.5583%
DIA
-3.11
351.25
-0.89%
SPY
-2.38
451.97
-0.53%
TLT
+ 0.73
127.95
+ 0.57%
GLD
+ 0.99
178.37
+ 0.55%

Traders Have Made A Fortune With This Energy ETF

byMark Putrino
March 23, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Traders Have Made A Fortune With This Energy ETF

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has fallen by about 6%. In the same time period, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2X Shares ETF (NYSE:GUSH) has gained about 73%.

Commodity traders have made a fortune with it.

The GUSG ETF uses leverage. It's designed to move twice as much in a given day as the benchmark index it follows. Because oil prices have risen by so much this year, the returns have been off the charts.

If oil prices continue to move higher, there’s a good chance GUSH continues to outperform the broader stock market.

Investors still need to exercise caution. The use of leverage can increase profits if things go the right way, but it can also lead to significant losses they don’t.

To learn more about ETFs and trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

gush.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Specialty ETFs Commodities Markets ETFs

Related Articles

As With Stocks, Robinhood Users Like Their ETFs Risky

As With Stocks, Robinhood Users Like Their ETFs Risky

A quick glance of the most popular exchange-traded funds among Robinhood users doesn't reveal much in the way of surprises. iShares, Vanguard and State Street (SPDR), the three largest domestic ETF issuers, combine for 81.6% of ETF assets held on the popular trading platform. That's roughly in line with the approximately 85% of all U.S. ETF assets those issuers control. read more
These 3 Leveraged ETFs Are Seeing The Most Inflows As Earnings Season Chugs Along

These 3 Leveraged ETFs Are Seeing The Most Inflows As Earnings Season Chugs Along

Which Sectors Have Been The Most Popular Among Short-Term Traders In 2018?