Oil Fund Adds Another Fifth Of Its Value In A Week - Small-Cap ETF Winners And Losers: Flows

We performed a screening of small-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion- to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.
Winners
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October POCT
POCT added $116.81 million in net assets over the trailing week.
The Innovator US Equity Buffer ETF tracks the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a predetermined cap, of 15% while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the outcome period.
POCT has $536.8 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.79%.
POCT has lost $137.72 million in AUM, YTD.
The United States Oil Fund LP USO
USO is up $106.91 in AUM over the trailing week.
The US Oil Fund LP is tied to the daily changes of the Benchmark Oil Futures Contract. Its aim is to track within 10% the changes in NAV of Oil Futures.
The fund has $1.52 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.81%.
USO is down $605.66 million in AUM, YTD.
Losers
Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB
KBWB lost $145.38 million in net assets over the trailing week.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF offers investors exposure to the US banking system. The fund is spread amongst large, medium, and small-cap companies, mixing blue chip with smaller regional banks.
KBWB has $1.43 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.35%. The fund has holdings in 25 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 61.60% of the fund.
The fund’s largest holdings are JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Wells Fargo & Company WFC making up 8.47% and 8.23% of the fund, respectively.
KBWB has gained $274.68 million in net assets YTD.
JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF JPMB
JPMB lost $130.83 million in AUM on the week.
The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF tracks its own index of foreign debt issues in dollars.
JPMB has $623.3 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.39%.
YTD, JPMB has gained $460.38 million in AUM.
Featured photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash
