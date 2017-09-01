This Graphic Shows 6 ETF Investment Strategies That Every Investor Should Know

This infographic captures investment strategies that have yielded the highest historical returns (inclusive of July 2017). We analyzed over 2,000 ETFs sold in the United States, mapped to 29 individual strategies and highlighted the ones that have the highest returns. All investment strategies are divided into the mainstream(that have combined assets of over $100 Billion) and upcoming (with combined assets of below $20 Billion).

In this infographic, you’ll also be able to view ETFs mapped to the six winning strategies with the highest assets under management. The insights and data points for this infographic came from Finstead, an investment research site focused on retail investors.

Posted-In: ETFs

