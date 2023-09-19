Mohamed El-Erian Identifies Seismic Shift In The World's Economic Landscape — Implications Extend 'Well Beyond' Fed's Policy Guidance

On Tuesday, acclaimed economist Mohamed El-Erian highlighted a significant shift in the global economy, emphasizing an increasingly rigid supply side, contrasting the previous decade dominated by insufficient aggregate demand.

What Happened: El-Erian responded to posts on X, formerly Twitter, by Lisa Abramowicz, which discussed the potential hawkish stance of the FOMC meeting due to supply-side constraints and the rising interest rates priced in for the Fed’s future meetings.

El-Erian emphasized the growing acknowledgment that the global economy is currently navigating a period with a less flexible supply side.

He stated, “Slowly but surely, there is growing recognition that the global economy is now navigating a period with a less flexible supply side — different from the prior decade where it was more an issue of insufficient aggregate demand. The implications extend well beyond the immediate outlook for the Fed's forward policy guidance.”



Why It Matters: El-Erian’s insights come at a time when the global economic landscape is witnessing significant changes.

The rise in labor strikes to a 23-year high indicates a shift in bargaining power back to labor. This shift, combined with the anticipated decisions of the FOMC and the soaring 10-year Treasury yields, underscores the complexities the global economy is grappling with.

The inflexible supply side, as pointed out by El-Erian, can have far-reaching implications, affecting not just immediate monetary policies but also the broader economic strategies of nations.

