U.S. markets soared on Thursday after the producer price index (PPI) fell 0.5% in March, below average economist forecast for a 0.1% increase while U.S. job market continued to show signs of cooling.

What Happened: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 239,000 in the week ending April 8, higher than the projected 232,000.

As a result, major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc. TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.97% higher on Thursday. California's Civil Rights Department said the EV-maker is obstructing a state investigation of alleged workplace harassment and discrimination at its main electric vehicle-plant by refusing to turn over information to investigators, reported Bloomberg.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of the company closed 3.41% higher. The company announced a new 2025 target to use 100% recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries and also said magnets in Apple devices will use entirely recycled rare earth elements.

3. Boeing Co BA: Shares of the company lost over 5% in extended trading. The company has stopped deliveries of some 737 MAX over a new supplier quality problem by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR that could go back to 2019, reported Reuters.

4. Lucid Group Inc LCID: Shares of the company lost over 6% in extended trading. The company reported first-quarter production and delivery figures, which came in lower than the preceding three months, reported Reuters. Lucid produced 2,314 vehicles and delivered 1,406 in the quarter ended March 31, lower than the 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 delivered in the December quarter, the report said.

5. Ocean Biomedical Inc OCEA: Shares of the company closed 49.89% higher on Thursday after it announced that its co-founder received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for his U.S. patent relating to malaria therapeutics.

