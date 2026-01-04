Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Following US Military Operations In Venezuela: Analyst Says BTC 'Fighting Final Resistance' Before $100,000

Leading cryptocurrencies spiked on Sunday evening, while stock futures held steady after the U.S. struck Venezuela and toppled Maduro’s regime.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.80% $92,845.22 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.96% $3,181.92 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +4.52% $2.12 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.43% $136.02 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +3.85% $0.1512

Crypto Market Gains Momentum

Bitcoin nearly broke past $93,000 Sunday evening as millions worth of shorts got liquidated over the last 60 minutes. Trading volume for the apex cryptocurrency surged 30%, signalling high buying pressure.

Bitcoin is up nearly 4% since the U.S. began its operations in Venezuela.

Over $117 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 1 hour, according to Coinglass, with an overwhelming $115 million in bearish shorts wiped out.

Meanwhile, Ethereum reached an intraday high of $3,210 after breaking through the critical resistance at $3,100.

The "Fear" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Onyxcoin (XCN ) +32.69% $0.006167 Brett (BRETT ) +22.28% $0.02065 Bonk (BONK ) +19.95% $0.00001180

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $3.13 trillion, following an increase of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Stable After US Captures Maduro

Stock futures held steady on Sunday evening. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.24%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures slipped 21 points, or 0.04%, as of 7:45 p.m. EDT.

Geopolitical shifts led weekend headlines following U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, where forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump later announced that U.S. oil companies are preparing to invest billions in Venezuela's oil industry following Maduro's ouster.

Oil prices are trading higher, with Brent crude gaining 0.76% to $61.24 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.61% to $57.66.

Bitcoin’s Last Frontier Before $100,000?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a symmetrical triangle pattern for Ethereum, signaling a breakout that could yield a 30% move to either side.

Michaël van de Poppe, another popular cryptocurrency commentator, stated that Bitcoin is "fighting the final resistance" before a break to $100,000.

"Great move, I think that we’ll see a slight pullback to close the CME gap tomorrow, and after that, markets are ready to continue breaking upwards to $100,000," Van De Poppe predicted.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock