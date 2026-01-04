How Trump Moved Stocks In 2025: Crypto, Drones, Health Care Sectors

President Donald Trump moved several sectors by aggressively deregulating emerging technologies while simultaneously shielding domestic manufacturers from global competition in 2025.

From the institutionalization of digital assets and the liberation of the domestic drone industry to a high-stakes overhaul of the healthcare pricing model, Trump's policies established a new, state-backed industrial framework.

Digital Assets and Crypto

In late January 2025, the administration moved to solidify the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Trump's Digital Financial Technology executive order established a national digital asset stockpile and a federal framework for stablecoins.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached record highs above $100,000, and crypto-linked stocks like Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw massive inflows as the regulatory environment turned sharply more positive.

Drones

Trump drove momentum in the drone sector with the June 6 signing of two executive orders, Unleashing American Drone Dominance, and Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty.

These directives mandated a strict “buy American” policy for all federal drone procurement and banned the use of foreign-manufactured drones in critical infrastructure, targeting dominant Chinese competitors.

Simultaneously, the administration ordered the FAA to fast-track beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) regulations, a long-awaited move that unlocked the economic potential of long-range delivery and industrial inspection.

Investors responded by pouring capital into pure-play drone stocks like AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw sustained rallies throughout the summer, while tech-integrated firms like Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) reached all-time highs as they integrated NDAA-compliant drone swarms into public safety contracts.

The Trump administration announced a year-end push to procure 300,000 low-cost attritable drones for the Pentagon on Dec. 22, firmly positioning the drone sector as a high-growth defense and logistics powerhouse.

Health Care

In 2025, the healthcare sector experienced significant volatility as the Trump administration issued a series of executive orders aimed at radically lowering drug costs and reshuffling domestic supply chains.

President Trump signed an executive order granting regulatory relief for the domestic production of medicines on May 5, which accelerated the permitting process for U.S.-based manufacturing.

However, Trump signed the moved-favored nation pricing EO on May 12, 2025 and sent shockwaves through the biopharma industry, as it linked U.S. prescription prices to the lowest costs paid in other developed nations.

By late 2025, specific stocks like Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw significant activity following high-profile deals to offer GLP-1 medications through the administration’s TrumpRx platform.

Conversely, health insurance giants like UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) faced year-end pressure, dropping nearly 10% in a single day in December after Trump signaled a mandate for insurers to ease up on premiums.

The blend of aggressive price-cutting and pro-manufacturing deregulation made healthcare one of the most active sectors of the 2025 market.

Photo: Shutterstock