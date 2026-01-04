The US is set to make a significant investment in Venezuela’s energy sector, following a major political shift in the South American nation.

What Happened: On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that US oil companies are preparing to invest billions in Venezuela’s oil industry, after the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.

The objective, as stated by Trump, is to restore Venezuela’s dilapidated oil infrastructure and kick-start revenue generation for the country. Venezuela, an OPEC founding member, holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, accounting for 17% of global reserves with 303 billion barrels.

At present, Chevron is the sole major US oil firm operating in Venezuela, shipping approximately 140,000 barrels per day in Q4 2025. The company has expressed its commitment to the safety of its workforce and the preservation of its assets, reports the CNBC.

US forces apprehended Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following a large-scale attack. Both have been indicted on drug-trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York.

Trump further disclosed that the US, along with a group, will temporarily manage Venezuela, without elaborating further. This comes after a long period of US military buildup in the Caribbean.

Despite the ongoing embargo on Venezuelan oil, Trump confirmed that oil companies will directly fund the reconstruction of Venezuela’s crude infrastructure, promising reimbursement for their efforts.

"We're going to get the oil flowing the way it should be. We'll be selling large amounts of oil to other countries, many of whom are using it now, but I would say many more will come," Trump added.

Why It Matters: Venezuela’s oil production has seen a significant downturn since its peak in the late 90s. The country currently produces around 800,000 barrels per day, a stark contrast to the US’s 13.8 million barrels per day.

This investment could potentially revive the country’s struggling oil industry and boost its economy.

