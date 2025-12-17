A,Close-up,Image,Of,Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Meets,Classic,Banknotes,,Symbolizing
December 17, 2025 3:12 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Slips To $85,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Sink Over 4%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin dropped back below $86,000 on Wednesday, erasing the gains from Tuesday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$85,439.48
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,797.97
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$121.86
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.85
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1251
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057496

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 143,978 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $490.00 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Bittensor, SPX6900 and PancakeSwap.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is attempting an upside push, with a large cluster of shorts at risk. A clean breakout and hold above $88,000 could open the door to a fast move toward $93,000–$94,000.

Bitcoin Archive noted that BTC has already swept liquidity above $90,000, while sizable liquidation pools remain below around $86,000. Thin overhead liquidity suggests limited resistance near $88,900.

DonWedge highlighted a sharp $4,000 drop in just 90 minutes, wiping out $130 billion in market cap and liquidating roughly $150 million in long positions. The move appeared liquidity-driven rather than macro-led, consistent with large players selling into strength and re-accumulating lower.

The takeaway is that volatility remains high, but the price action looks more like tactical accumulation than a structural breakdown, keeping the broader bull thesis intact once liquidity resets.

