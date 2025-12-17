Michael Saylor Says Quantum Computing Will Make Bitcoin 'Stronger,' Not Break It — What's His Reasoning?

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , expressed his belief on Tuesday that quantum computing will not weaken Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , but rather make it more resilient.

Bitcoin Will Grow Stronger Due To Quantum Computing

Saylor posted on X his views on the much-debated quantum computing threat to the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

“Quantum computing won't break Bitcoin—it will harden it,” the Bitcoin bull argued.

He said that the network would undergo a quantum resistance upgrade, resulting in the migration of active BTC, while lost BTC would “stay frozen.”

“Security goes up. Supply comes down. Bitcoin grows stronger,” Saylor stated.

Consensus On Freezing Lost BTC?

Interestingly. Bitcoin security expert Jameson Lopp has also backed the proposal to burn or freeze unclaimed BTC following a quantum upgrade, rather than confiscating and putting them back into circulation.

Lopp said in an October interview to Benzinga that about 4 million BTC, nearly 25% of the total supply, have already had their public addresses exposed, including that of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Long-Term Risks: Are We Prepared?

This isn’t the first time Saylor has downplayed the threat of quantum computing. Earlier in June, he argued that companies like Microsoft and Google would never sell a quantum computer that cracked cryptography, as it would destroy their own companies.

The cryptocurrency community has been debating the possibility of a functional quantum computer breaking the encryption protecting Bitcoin’s oldest wallets.

Grayscale said in its latest report that quantum computing will not have a significant impact on cryptocurrency valuations in 2026. The digital asset management firm stated that while there may be a long-term risk to blockchain cryptography, it is unlikely to “meaningfully” influence the market in the short term.

A study from last year suggested that Bitcoin might need to undergo a costly and time-consuming update process to ward off the threat of quantum computing in the future.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $86,845.44, up 0.41% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares slid 0.43% in after-hours trading to $166.78. The stock closed 3.34% higher at $167.50 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

Photo courtesy: PV productions on Shutterstock.com