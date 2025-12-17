Is Crypto Really Dead — Or Just Losing Its Separate Identity?

Crypto isn't dying as a technology or market, it's fading as a self-contained, identity-driven industry — and the future looks less like "crypto natives" and more like crypto quietly embedded into everyday systems, a thought leader argues,

What Happened: Venture capitalist Dougie DeLuca argued in a post on X that crypto has evolved into a closed loop built for insiders.

Growth tactics like airdrops and points recycled the same wallets, generating hype but weak retention. The result resembles a liquid casino or MMO—engaging, sometimes profitable, but capped.

DeLuca says crypto won't disappear; it will dissolve. The lines between crypto, fintech, payments, AI infrastructure, and markets will blur.

"Crypto startup" stops being a useful label as mainstream builders adopt blockchain rails without crypto culture.

Many crypto-native apps stagnate, while adoption happens quietly elsewhere.

Why It Matters: DeLuca explained that the old playbook is failing.

Incentive-driven growth creates spikes, not durable users.

Scaling beyond natives hits hard realities—compliance, KYC, trust, and distribution.

Crypto's future is to become the “backend of the world”:

Infrastructure: Blockchains as boring but massive rails for payments, settlement, identity, ownership.

Products: Normal apps that hide crypto and compete on UX, price, speed, and trust.

Speculation: Still present, but contextual—not foundational.

Crypto's "death" is the cost of success. Like the internet and cloud, it wins by becoming ubiquitous, invisible, and boring.

