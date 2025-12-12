YouTube To Roll Out PayPal Stablecoin Payout Option For US Creators

YouTube, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , will now allow U.S. creators to receive their payouts in stablecoins.

What Happened: Creators can opt to receive earnings in PayPal's (CRYPTO: PYUSD) stablecoin, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) head of crypto May Zabaneh confirmed.

The feature uses PayPal's existing payouts infrastructure, meaning YouTube itself never handles any crypto directly.

The move comes as Big Tech increasingly embraces stablecoins amid clearer regulation and rising mainstream adoption, The Fortune reported.

PayPal first enabled payouts in PYUSD for general recipients early in Q3.

Soon after, YouTube adopted the same capability for creators earning revenue on the platform, Zabaneh said.

"The beauty of what we've built is that YouTube doesn't have to touch crypto and so we can help take away that complexity," she added.

Also Read: JP Morgan Issues $50 Million Commercial Paper Debt On Solana

Why It Matters: PayPal, one of the earliest major companies to adopt crypto, has been rapidly expanding PYUSD integrations across its ecosystem — including PayPal and Venmo wallets, merchant payments, and now creator payouts.

PYUSD has grown to nearly a $4 billion market cap.

YouTube's move also aligns with Google's broader exploration of stablecoin payments through Google Cloud, signaling that major tech platforms are beginning to treat stablecoins as core payment infrastructure rather than an experiment.

Crypto market commentator Kevin said the new payout option may spark a surge in exaggerated, engagement-driven YouTube content, with creators leaning even harder into attention-grabbing thumbnails and tactics.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock