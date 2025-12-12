Bitcoin At $92,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Recovery

Bitcoin has reclaimed $92,000 as Congress approached the SEC for approving the inclusion of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $77.3 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $42.4 million in net outflows



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,458.23 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,243.94 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $138.32 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.03

Market Commentary: Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin remains highly volatile due to thin liquidity, producing sharp swings in both directions.

Even so, the market is forming higher lows, indicating an emerging uptrend that could lead to a breakout in the coming days or weeks.

He added that the most recent sell-off looked more manipulative than organic, and price action appears to be stabilizing as selling pressure eases.

Ted Pillows highlighted a bear flag forming on BTC's chart. A 12-hour close above $96,000 would invalidate the bearish setup. Losing $86,000 risks a much deeper breakdown, potentially sending Bitcoin below its April 2025 lows.

For Ethereum, Pillows noted that price is once again approaching major resistance. A daily close above $3,400 opens a path toward $3,700–$3,800. Failure to break out increases the risk of a pullback toward $3,000.

Degen Hardy observed that Solana is successfully holding its support zone, keeping the potential for another leg higher intact even if the price continues to chop sideways.

The meme coin market slipped 1.3% to $46.3 billion.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1410 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8427

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock