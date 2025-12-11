Bitcoin At $91,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Attempt Rate Cut Rally

Bitcoin has rebounded above $91,000, one day after the Federal Reserve delivered the expected 25 basis points cut.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,110 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,207.67 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $134.99 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.01 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1391 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8405

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 148,737 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $502.16 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Pudgy Penguins, Cardano and Sei.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe highlighted that both the Nasdaq and Bitcoin dipped post-FOMC to flush out late long positions. However, while the Nasdaq has already fully reversed the move and reclaimed 25,700, Bitcoin remains $2,500–$3,000 below its pre-dip level.

This divergence suggests Bitcoin may soon play catch-up, with a potential upside move after the U.S. market opens today or tomorrow.

Crypto trader Jelle added added that Bitcoin continues to maintain its pattern of higher lows and higher highs as it works to reclaim the $93,000 level. With the weekly close approaching, the chart would look far more constructive if Bitcoin secures a reclaim of this level rather than facing rejection.

