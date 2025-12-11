Coinbase's Solana Move Sets SOL Up For A 10% Rebound—Under One Condition

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is all set for a 10% rebound after Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced a major upgrade allowing users to trade all Solana-based tokens through a decentralized exchange interface inside the Coinbase app.

Coinbase Expands Access To Solana's Token Ecosystem

Speaking at Solana's Breakpoint 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, Coinbase detailed a new system that lets users buy and sell any asset issued on Solana directly through DEX rails without requiring an official exchange listing.

The company said the feature mirrors Coinbase's familiar interface but executes trades entirely on-chain.

Andrew Allen, who leads Coinbase's Solana initiatives, said users will gain immediate access to "millions" of on-chain assets, while issuers with sufficient liquidity can reach Coinbase's global user base without undergoing a centralized listing process.

Coinbase engineer Sabs Sachdeva added that although the interface appears similar to existing trading screens, "all functions operate on-chain."

Coinbase also introduced filters for Solana-issued assets and new tools for viewing on-chain positions and activity.

The update will allow Solana tokens to appear alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) inside the app. Early access is expected next week.

Technical Setup Shows Early Signs Of A Bounce

Solana Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

SOL remains inside a firm downtrend, but the chart is showing the first hints of a potential short-term reversal.

The SAR indicator flipped below price for the first time in weeks, and Fibonacci levels show a clear upside window toward $146–$150, representing roughly 10% from current levels.

The token continues to test the 0.236 retracement near $133.

Buyers have defended this range repeatedly as the final support before the October breakdown area.

As long as SOL stays above $129–$133, the rebound structure remains intact.

Key technical levels include the 0.382 retracement around $140.4, the breakout zone between $146 and $147, and the 0.618 band at $154–$156.

A move above $146 would open a clean path toward resistance at $152, where multiple EMAs converge.

Although all major EMAs still sit above price and continue to slope lower, short squeezes frequently begin from this type of compression structure.

SOL On-Chain Analysis (Source: Coinglass)

Coinglass data showed $30.91 million in net outflows on Thursday, part of a month-long stretch of withdrawals.

Persistent outflows typically add selling pressure, but the pace has slowed while price has held steady.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock