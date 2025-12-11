Why Is Bitcoin Not Going Up After The Fed Cut Rates?

The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight 25 basis points rate cut to close out 2025, briefly lifting retail optimism for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) before the market quickly reversed course.

What Happened: On-chain platform Santiment noted that while lower rates typically boost risk assets by increasing liquidity and weakening the dollar, retail enthusiasm peaked before the announcement.

That set the stage for a textbook "buy the rumour, sell the news" pullback.

Volatility spiked after a whale offloaded $100 million in Bitcoin minutes before Jerome Powell's remarks.

Still, the decision itself wasn't a surprise, and the Fed largely repeated its stance: moderate growth, sticky inflation, and data-dependent policy adjustments.

Despite the sharp swings, the broader macro backdrop now tilts in crypto's favor.

Bitcoin has significantly lagged equities and gold this year, raising the odds of a catch-up rally as liquidity improves.

Smart-money wallets holding 10–10,000 BTC have already accumulated over 42,000 BTC since Nov. 30—suggesting quiet positioning for a stronger 2026.

Why It Matters: Social sentiment shows a clear split: Bitcoin traders stayed cautious, while Ethereum traders rushed aggressively into the post-FOMC pump, only to be hit by the immediate pullback as whales sold into strength.

It's a familiar dynamic of retail chasing headlines while larger players dictate the real flow.

Short-term volatility remains likely, but three consecutive rate cuts, improving liquidity conditions, and rising investor confidence create a far stronger setup than earlier in the year.

Retail may stay reactive, but disciplined players see constructive conditions forming for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market heading into 2026.

A key shift between October and December came from the Fed's liquidity stance: after slowing balance-sheet runoff in October, the Fed reversed course in December, judging reserves too low and restarting Treasury bill purchases.

Meanwhile, the labor market tone softened slightly, with the Fed acknowledging more persistent unemployment pressures.

