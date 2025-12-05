If Strategy Holds Its Bitcoin, MSTR's Drawdown Will Be Muted: Report

Strategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accumulation has slowed sharply in 2025, but analysts say its newly fortified reserves could drastically limit downside risk this cycle.

What Happened: A new CryptoQuant report outlines a major shift in Strategy's treasury approach.

After years of aggressively raising debt and equity to buy Bitcoin, the company has now built a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve to fully cover all preferred dividends and interest expenses for at least 12 months, with plans to extend this to 24 months.

This marks a transition to a dual-reserve model:

Long-duration BTC holdings

Short-duration U.S. Dollar liquidity for obligations

Crucially, Strategy also disclosed it may sell Bitcoin or use derivatives if needed, a notable change from the previous "never sell" posture.

While this reduces one of Bitcoin's strongest sources of marginal demand, it also slashes the probability of forced BTC sales during market stress.

Also Read: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says Sovereign Wealth Funds Are Buying Bitcoin ‘With Purpose’

Why It Matters: CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju says if Strategy maintains its ~650,000 BTC stack this cycle, or trims only modestly, the market is unlikely to face anything close to the brutal –65% drawdown of 2022.

With Bitcoin trading about 25% below its ATH, Ju argues that even a bear phase would likely look more like sideways compression rather than a deep capitulation.

Long-term holders, he says, should avoid panic: today's liquidity profile is far healthier, and structural risk has meaningfully reduced.

Data shows the magnitude of Strategy's slowdown:

134,000 BTC purchased monthly at the 2024 peak

9,100 BTC in November 2025

Just 135 BTC so far this month

The newly built 24-month cash buffer signals a defensive stance and preparation for a potentially prolonged consolidation in 2026.

Notably, Saylor's blended BTC cost basis is roughly $75,000, versus spot prices near $92,000. Over the last 2–4 years, his returns have lagged gold and other major benchmarks.

Heavy buying near cycle tops, $115,000, $120,000, even $125,000, has not aged well as the market grinds into late-cycle behaviour.

Image: Shutterstock