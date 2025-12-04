bitcoin, a heap of golden bitcoins with focus on one single bitcoin - 3D illustration
Bitcoin's 2025 Bull Run Is Over, Expert Asserts—But 2026 Will Surprise

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Alice Liu, Head of Research at CoinMarketCap, on Tuesday said that crypto has entered a phase of high fear, high volatility, and cautions that Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next true expansion cycle may not arrive until 2026.

What Happened: In an interview at Blockchain week, Liu pointed to Bitcoin's recent drop below $85,000, sending the Fear & Greed sentiment gauge plunging to a record-low 11 — "extreme fear."

The long-anticipated October bull run never materialized, liquidity remains thin, and prices are moving in exaggerated swings.

Macro uncertainty combined with institutional retracement — including roughly $2.8 billion in November ETF outflows — are suppressing demand and making 2025 a high-risk year.

Liu's framework tracks three dimensions:

  • Macro: liquidity and interest-rate direction
  • Flows: ETF and institutional positioning
  • On-chain: wallet activity and supply dynamics

Currently, macro and flow metrics are weak, she warns, and year-end tends to bring portfolio rebalancing rather than fresh deployment.

In short, she advises not to expect a Santa rally — survival and selective accumulation are the priorities.

Also Read: Ripple CEO Says Bitcoin Can Hit $180,000 By End Of 2026

What’s Next: Despite near-term stress, Liu is cautiously optimistic about a stronger setup forming in 2026.

She highlights three sectors likely to outperform when the next cycle ignites:

  • Prediction markets — real utility, fast-growing user adoption
  • Perpetual DEXs — rising volumes and more sophisticated use cases
  • Next-gen stablecoin and yield strategies — cleaner design and stronger risk controls

She also expects CBDCs and institutional-grade RWA/L1 infrastructure to accelerate as baseline financial rails.

On Bitcoin's long-term arc, Liu dismisses imminent existential risks — including quantum threats, and believes developers will adapt as needed.

The next five years, she says, still look constructive for BTC's evolution.

