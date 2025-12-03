'We Are Not Bitcoin Traders, We're Bitcoin Investors,' Says Strategy CEO Fong Lee

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Fong Lee is doubling down on the company's long-term Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) vision, clarifying its treasury tactics and why selling BTC remains the last resort.

What Happened: Months after hinting on a podcast that Strategy might unload Bitcoin to fund dividends if its market net asset value ever dropped to parity, the company did the opposite: it built a massive $1.44 billion cash reserve, enough to cover dividends for nearly two years, and boosted its holdings to 650,000 BTC, more than 3% of all Bitcoin in existence.

In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Lee emphasized that Strategy's intent is clear: “We don't trade Bitcoin. We accumulate it. Price agnostic,” Lee said.

“Strategy is an investor, not a trader.”

Lee said the only scenario where Strategy would sell BTC is during a multi-year collapse in both Bitcoin price and the company's valuation, something he frames as a hypothetical problem for 2029, not today.

On Capital Strategy

Lee spotlighted Strategy's new perpetual preferred shares, calling them a misunderstood but powerful financing engine.

It may take "12–24 months" for the market to appreciate them, just as it took time for investors to grasp Strategy's evolution into a Bitcoin-levered operating company.

Crucially, these instruments give Strategy continuous access to capital without diluting shareholders, enabling consistent BTC accumulation.

Why It Matters: Lee pushed back on criticism that Spot Bitcoin ETFs make Strategy obsolete. He argues the opposite:

ETFs track Bitcoin.

Strategy is building a Bitcoin-native operating business.

The company should be valued closer to a growth-oriented tech firm than a passive ETF wrapper.

Strategy's mission is to grow Bitcoin per share, expand income, and strategically execute on the company's long-term vision.

Lee, who blends engineering, technology, and financial expertise, says Bitcoin sits at the perfect intersection of all three domains, making Strategy's approach more relevant than ever.

