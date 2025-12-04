Dogecoin Could Make A 26% Upside Move, Says This Analyst, Another Expert Notes Spike In Active Addresses

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) retreated on Thursday, although a widely followed analyst highlighted a key technical indicator that might drive a 26% surge.

Dog Memecoin Gives Up Gains

The world’s largest memecoin by market capitalization slipped more than 2% over the last 24 hours, undoing some of its gains from the day before. Trading volume plunged 23%, signaling lower trader interest.

Speculative interest declined as the spot price dropped, leading to a 3.53% decrease in DOGE futures open interest over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass.

The drop aligned with the broader market correction, with blue-chip coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falling 1.37% and 1.16%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A 26% Upside Incoming?

Meanwhile, ChiefraT, a cryptocurrency trader with a sizable following on X, spotted an upside breakout from a falling wedge on Dogecoin’s daily chart.

“Watching for a potential retest in the 0.14500 area. If we see a positive reaction here, this could start a 26% move IMO,” the analyst said. If the prediction is correct, DOGE will be worth around $0.1857 from its current level.

Ali Martinez, another popular cryptocurrency analyst, spotted a sharp jump in DOGE’s daily active addresses on Dec. 3, the highest since September, indicating renewed network activity.

Top Derivative Traders Bullish On DOGE

Notably, over 75% of Binance’s whale traders, i.e, the top 20% users with the highest margin balance, were betting on a DOGE rally, according to Long/Short Ratio.

The Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, showed a “Neutral” reading for the memecoin, according to TradingView. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, on the other hand, flashed a “Buy.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1474, down 2.45% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

