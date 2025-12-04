Can DOGE & SHIB Still Hit $10? One Can — Here's The Simple Answer Why

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are back in the spotlight, after new valuation math shows why one meme coin could theoretically reach $10, while the other faces a supply wall that makes the target effectively impossible.

DOGE Would Need Bitcoin-Sized Valuation To Reach $10

Market data shows Dogecoin's circulating supply sits near 161.6 billion tokens, meaning a $10 price would require a market value of about $1.62 trillion.

That places the target within range of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) current valuation but far above most global equity markets.

DOGE's permanent inflation of roughly 5 billion coins per year raises that bar even higher over time.

Analysts note that reaching such a valuation would require significant real-world adoption, institutional allocations through products like the DOGE ETF, and a broader expansion of the digital-asset market.

Even under optimistic scenarios, DOGE at $10 represents an extreme tail-risk case, not a base expectation.

SHIB's Tokenomics Make $10 Virtually Impossible

Shiba Inu presents a far more restrictive situation.

With a circulating supply of about 589 trillion tokens, a $10 price implies a market value of nearly $5.89 quadrillion.

Global stock markets combined are valued around $126 trillion, with bond markets adding several hundred trillion more.

This places SHIB's hypothetical valuation more than 40 times above the world's entire equity system.

Even the most aggressive SHIB forecasts from research firms estimate future prices in fractions of a cent.

Token burns exist but remain too small to materially offset the enormous supply.

To make a $10 target mathematically viable, SHIB would require a supply reduction of more than 99.999%, a move no current roadmap or governance proposal suggests.

Why Unit Price Misleads Retail Traders

Small-looking coin prices often entice traders without accounting for supply-driven market-cap constraints.

DOGE, with its lower supply and cultural momentum, has shown the ability to revisit prior highs and potentially revisit multi-dollar ranges in extreme bullish cycles.

SHIB, by contrast, would require an unprecedented supply transformation to escape the limitations imposed by its trillion-level token count.

Both assets still offer speculative upside tied to meme liquidity, exchange listings and shifting investor sentiment.

But based on current supply, adoption, and valuation structures, only one has a mathematically coherent path to higher prices.

Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin could still experience large percentage gains if meme-market liquidity returns, particularly if Bitcoin expands the overall market and retail flows rotate into legacy meme assets.

Image: Shutterstock