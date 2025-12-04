Ripple CEO Says Bitcoin Can Hit $180,000 By End Of 2026

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse argues the bearish mood around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is temporary and completely out of sync with the structural tailwinds supporting the market.

What Happened: Speaking at Binance Blockchain Week 2025, Garlinghouse said the U.S., which accounts for over one-fifth of global GDP, is undergoing a historic shift from anti-crypto hostility to pro-crypto regulation.

That regulatory pivot, he argues, is laying the groundwork for explosive institutional adoption.

Major players like BlackRock, Vanguard, and Franklin Templeton are now openly embracing digital assets.

Garlinghouse rejects the idea that ETF demand has peaked, noting crypto represents just 1–2% of all ETF assets, a tiny fraction that leaves enormous upside.

Ripple is also seeing rising institutional flow through its prime brokerage and rapidly growing stablecoin operations.

Why It Matters: The discussion noted that the recent correction wiped out roughly $20 billion in leverage, pushed funding rates negative and and drove traders into stablecoins, a classic sign of fear.

But beneath that volatility, accelerating ETF inflows, global regulatory clarity, and stablecoins becoming mainstream means real-world crypto infrastructure is gaining traction.

Ripple's stablecoin approvals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai reinforce that point, stablecoins are no longer experimental; they're becoming embedded in real financial systems.

What's Next: Garlinghouse's core argument is that short-term turbulence is obscuring the long-term transformation underway. Institutional adoption is rising, utility is scaling, regulation is improving, and crypto is increasingly integrating into global financial plumbing.

In that environment, he says Bitcoin could realistically spike toward $180,000 by end of 2026 as sentiment snaps back.

