Why Bitcoin Bulls Must Reclaim $98,000–$100,000 To Spark A Real Relief Rally

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now pressing into a pivotal resistance band at $98,000–$100,000, a zone prominent analyst Trader Mayne says bulls must retake to flip momentum and ignite a meaningful relief rally.

What Happened: In an update on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Mayne noted that even after a strong 16% rebound off the $80,000 lows, Bitcoin's macro structure remains bearish.

He expects the recovery to form a lower high, not a new all-time high, unless price can decisively break above the established downtrend line.

A failure to push through, he warns, risks creating a bear flag, a pattern that often precedes further downside.

Despite that, Mayne acknowledges a few catalysts that could still produce an upside squeeze: the end of quantitative tightening, renewed ETF access through Vanguard, and extreme bearish sentiment across the market.

In the altcoin space, Mayne highlights Ethereum's short-term outperformance, noting it could rally toward $4,000 as its own lower high.

His advice to traders: ignore social-media noise and anchor decisions strictly to key levels.

Why It Matters: Mayne is approaching this rally as a selling opportunity, not a trend reversal.

His plan is to unload remaining spot exposure if Bitcoin rallies into $100,000–$110,000, anticipating a deeper bear phase in 2026 that could offer re-entry near $50,000–$60,000.

"My focus right now is just selling the remainder of my spot,” he explained, adding that “if the top’s $124,000 and you were able to exit the vast majority of your spot around $100,000, I think that’s a pretty good exit."

