Grant Cardone Weighs Bitcoin, Gold, Real Estate In $7 Trillion Money Market Rotation

Grant Cardone, the U.S. real estate mogul behind Cardone Capital, is closely watching where trillions in money market cash might flow next.

What Happened: In a recent X post, Cardone cited Federal Reserve data showing around $7 trillion sitting in money markets. He raised the question: as rates fall, where will this capital go—gold, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), real estate, or stocks?

The post drew lively discussion.

Trader JD suggested real estate will benefit as investors wait for lower mortgage rates, while crypto trader Taras.eth believes funds will flow into Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and stocks.

Chartist Brett, referencing a Sep. 15 post, noted that historically, these trillions are drawn by high yields of 4%–5% with minimal risk.

As rates drop to 0–2% near the cycle's bottom, money market returns collapse, making cash less attractive and triggering a major rotation into risk assets like Bitcoin.

This shift is expected around Q3–Q4 2026 and could be dramatic.

Also Read: Bitcoin Continues Dominance, But Ethereum, Solana Aren’t Far Behind: Report

Why It Matters: Cardone's insights follow his Oct. 19 X survey asking followers whether they would invest $100,000 in gold, Bitcoin, or real estate.

Bitcoin dominated with 68.2% of votes, while gold and real estate received just 15–16% each.

In mid-October, Cardone revealed he had purchased an additional 200 BTC, adding to the 300 BTC acquired the prior week, bringing Cardone Capital's total Bitcoin holdings to 500 BTC.

He also indicated that future real estate deals may increasingly integrate Bitcoin into their financing and operations.

This could help prevent capital calls and fund future capital expenditures, positioning Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset for real estate, protecting liquidity and enabling smoother funding for growth.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock