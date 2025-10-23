Bitcoin Continues Dominance, But Ethereum, Solana Aren't Far Behind: Report

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are showing renewed strength in the U.S. as financial institutions increasingly embrace crypto, according to a new report.

A16zcrypto's State of Crypto 2025 report highlights infrastructure improvements, adoption trends, and the evolving role of digital assets in global finance.

The total crypto market capitalization has surpassed $4 trillion in 2025, with Bitcoin crossing the $2 trillion mark and prices peaking to fresh all-time high levels.

Market Growth and User Adoption

While mobile wallet users are up 20%, active crypto users number 40–70 million, a fraction of the 716 million global holders, highlighting untapped potential for builders.

Usage varies by region: mobile wallet activity surges in emerging markets like Argentina, Colombia, India, and Nigeria, while trading and token interest remain concentrated in developed countries such as Australia and South Korea.

BTC, ETH, SOL Performance

Bitcoin continues as a dominant store of value, recently hitting an all-time high above $126,000.

Ethereum and Solana are recovering from prior drawdowns, with ETH leading in developer engagement via Layer-2 networks.

On-chain economic activity is increasingly tied to real usage, with Hyperliquid and Solana driving over half of revenue-generating activity.

Institutional Adoption

Traditional financial firms including Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Fidelity, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V) are offering or planning crypto products.

Stablecoins and digital asset treasury companies now collectively hold ~10% of Bitcoin and Ethereum supplies, handling $46 trillion in transactions last year, approaching Visa and ACH network throughput.

Exchange-traded products and on-chain holdings now total $175 billion, signaling maturation of the institutional market.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Bet On Upside: What Do They Know?

Crypto Regulatory Environment

U.S. frameworks such as the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Executive Order 14178 are providing clarity for builders and institutions.

Regulatory guidance enables tokens to generate sustainable economic networks and drives broader adoption.

Emerging Frontiers

Tokenized real-world assets have reached $30 billion, while DePIN networks could scale to $3.5 trillion by 2028.

Prediction markets, NFTs, and other consumer-facing blockchain products are gaining traction.

Meme coin activity is cooling as regulatory clarity shifts focus toward productive use cases.

Stablecoins, institutional adoption, and consumer-facing blockchain products are positioned to drive the next wave of global crypto adoption, with Bitcoin holding its lead, Ethereum and Solana regaining momentum, and new markets poised for explosive growth.

Image: Shutterstock